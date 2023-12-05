Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus falsely claimed on Tuesday that the WHO received instructions from the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) to, "remove our supplies from our medical warehouse in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put it beyond use."

Israel's governmental organization COGAT - Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip - repudiated this claim.

"The truth is that we didn't ask you to evacuate the warehouses and we also made it clear (and in writing) to the relevant UN representatives," it stated.

COGAT also criticized Ghebreyesus directly tweeting, "From a UN official we would expect, at least, to be more accurate."

COGAT also reported that, even as the fighting continues, another 180 humanitarian aid trucks were dispatched to the international aid organizations operating in Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. The humanitarian aid trucks carried food, water, shelter equipment, and medical supplies.

In addition, two diesel fuel tankers were sent from Egypt to the humanitarian aid organizations operating in the Gaza Strip. The admission of fuels, which are designated for the operation of vital infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, was coordinated and supervised by Israel. (ANI/TPS)

