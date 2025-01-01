Jerusalem [Israel], January 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense announced the imposition of economic sanctions against an operation to raise funds for Hezbollah terrorists who were wounded in September's "Operation Grim Beepers," in which dozens of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were killed when their pagers exploded. The pagers had been booby-trapped by Israeli agents.

The campaign, which was run on various crowdfunding platforms, allowed donations via credit cards, bank transfers, and PayPal, and has raised tens of thousands of dollars so far. This funding was used to strengthen the organization's activists and restore its operational capabilities.

"The imposition of sanctions constitutes another significant step in the economic struggle against Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations, with the aim of discouraging the public from participating in financing their activities," said Israel's Money Laundering and Terror Financing Prohibition Authority. "Such actions harm the organization's funding routes, which have expanded significantly in recent years through social networks and crowdfunding platforms." (ANI/TPS)

