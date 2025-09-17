Tel Aviv [Israel], September 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Gila Gamliel signed yesterday (Tuesday) a broad framework agreement for mutual cooperation in the field of space with Hungary's Minister of National Economy, Marton Nagy - one of the senior ministers in the Hungarian government who is also responsible for the development of the Hungarian space industry.

The agreement, which is the second of its kind led by Minister Gamliel, joins the Memorandum of Understanding with Azerbaijan, which the Minister signed in April 2025, as part of building and establishing a broad system of national security agreements that will deepen Israel's strategic cooperation in space with key countries.

Also Read | Narendra Modi Birthday 2025: Pope Leo XIV Blesses PM Modi on 75th Birthday During Papal Audience in Vatican City.

The agreement will enable joint projects in the fields of satellites, Earth and outer space observation, robotics, space education, and promote national scientific resilience and an innovation-based economy.

"The significant agreement constitutes a milestone in relations between the two countries, and establishes a legal and programmatic framework for the development of diverse joint activities" Innovation, Science and Technology. "Under the agreement, cooperation will focus on areas of strategic and technological importance, including the operation and use of satellites and advanced applications, Earth Observation, and the development of space technologies." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | PM Modi 75th Birthday: UK King Charles Sends Kadamb Tree As Present to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on His Birthday.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)