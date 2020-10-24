Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): Israel and Sudan have agreed to normalise relations and end the state of belligerence between the two nations, announced US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time).

According to an official statement issued by the White House, Donald Trump, Sudanese Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to discuss Sudan's historic progress towards democracy and opportunities to advance peace in the region.

Also Read | US Elections 2020: NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Votes From International Space Station, Shares Selfie (View Pic).

This comes days after Trump had announced that Sudan will be removed from its State Sponsors of Terrorism list after it pays USD 335 million to the victims of previous attacks in the US.

Following President Trump's decision to remove Sudan from the State Sponsors of Terrorism list, the US and Israel have agreed to partner with Sudan in its new start and ensure that it is fully integrated into the international community

Also Read | Sudan Agrees For Peace Deal With Israel, Third Arab Nation After UAE and Bahrain; Donald Trump Says Saudi Arabia to Join Soon.

"The United States will take steps to restore Sudan's sovereign immunity and to engage its international partners to reduce Sudan's debt burdens, including advancing discussions on debt forgiveness consistent with the Highly Indebted Poor Countries Initiative. The United States and Israel also committed to working with their partners to support the people of Sudan in strengthening their democracy, improving food security, countering terrorism and extremism, and tapping into their economic potential," the statement read.

"The leaders agreed to begin economic and trade relations, with an initial focus on agriculture. The leaders also agreed that delegations will meet in the coming weeks to negotiate agreements of cooperation in those areas as well as in agriculture technology, aviation, migration issues and other areas for the benefit of the two peoples. The leaders also resolved to work together to build a better future and advance the cause of peace in the region," the White House added.

On September 11, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain officially agreed to normalise relations with Israel, in a trilateral phone conversation with Trump and Netanyahu.

The move came after United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel had agreed to normalise relations in August. The first two Arab countries to recognise Israel were -- Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)