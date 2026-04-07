Tel Aviv [Israel], April 7 (ANI): A video showed damaged sidewalks and an overturned car following an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Hasharon, part of Israel's Tel Aviv district, according to Al Jazeera.

The footage shared by Al Jazeera on Tuesday captured debris scattered across the area, with visible damage to civilian surroundings and a vehicle flipped over, indicating the intensity of the impact.

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Meanwhile, gunfire erupted near the Israeli Consulate in the Besiktas district of Istanbul on Tuesday, prompting an immediate security intervention. According to a report by Al Jazeera, citing local media sources, the area was cordoned off as Turkish security forces responded to the presence of armed individuals in the vicinity of the diplomatic mission.

The situation escalated into a direct confrontation when law enforcement officials engaged the gunmen. According to CNN Turk, which cited a statement from the Istanbul police department, the suspects were "met with immediate security response" by the officers on site.

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While initial reports from the police department indicated that "three suspects were killed", Istanbul Governor Davut Gul later clarified the casualties from the violent confrontation.

According to a report by CNN, the Governor confirmed that "one assailant has been killed and two injured" during the attack, which also left "two police officers" with "minor injuries".

The incident triggered an immediate and heavy security response in the commercial hub. Following a period of "sustained gunfire", Turkish special forces were observed deploying to the area to secure the perimeter.

Justice Minister Akin Gurlek later announced via social media that a formal investigation had been launched into the gunfire occurring "in the vicinity of the Israeli consulate located in the Besiktas district of Istanbul".

Despite the severity of the exchange, the diplomatic mission itself was reportedly empty during the assault. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman clarified that the consulate, which occupies the "7th floor of a building" in the district, was "not staffed at the time of the incident".

The attack comes amidst a volatile international climate, with CNN noting that Israeli authorities have reported an "unprecedented surge" in attempted strikes against their citizens and Jewish sites globally since the commencement of the Iran conflict. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)