Jerusalem [Israel], February 9 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers engaged in multiple incidents in Gaza to repel approaching threats during the weekend, the Israel Defence Forces said on Saturday night.

In central Gaza, aircraft fired to repel suspicious vehicles that were moving north on a route that was not approved for vehicle traffic, without passing through the agreed checkpoint route, thus violating the agreed outline.

In the southern Gaza Strip, soldiers identified a suspect moving near them and fired to repel him. When the suspect continued to advance towards the force and posed an immediate threat, additional fire was fired at him to eliminate the threat.

The army called on Gaza residents to obey instructions and not approach soldiers. (ANI/TPS)

