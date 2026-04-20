Tel Aviv [Israel], April 20 (ANI): Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Monday strongly condemned an incident in which a "Christian religious symbol" was allegedly damaged by an IDF soldier in southern Lebanon, calling the act "grave and disgraceful."

According to CNN, the Israeli military had launched an investigation after a photograph circulating on social media showed an Israeli soldier allegedly damaging a statue of a crucified Jesus Christ in southern Lebanon.

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In a post on X, Sa'ar said the action was "completely contrary to our values" and emphasised that Israel respects all religions and their sacred symbols and commended the IDF for its statement condemning the incident and also investigating the matter.

https://x.com/gidonsaar/status/2046098060590076132?s=20

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He said, "The damaging of a Christian religious symbol by an IDF soldier in southern Lebanon is grave and disgraceful. I commend the IDF for its statement, for condemning the incident, and for conducting an investigation into the matter. I'm confident that the necessary strict measures will be taken against whoever carried out this ugly act."

He added, "This shameful action is completely contrary to our values. Israel is a country that respects the different religions and their sacred symbols, and upholds tolerance and respect among faiths."

He also issued an apology to Christians affected by the incident, saying, "We apologise for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt."

According to CNN, the image, taken in the predominantly Christian village of Debel, showed the figure of Christ leaning against the cross, appearing upside down and removed from it. The photo, posted on Sunday, appeared to show an Israeli soldier striking the head of the statue of Christ on the cross with a hammer or an axe.

"We certainly condemn this shameful act because it offends our religious feelings and is an attack on our sacred beliefs," Maroun Nassif, the deputy head of the Debel municipality, told CNN.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it views the incident with "great severity," adding that the soldier's conduct is "wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops." The IDF's Northern Command has initiated an investigation into the matter.

"Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings," the IDF said.

It further added that it is working to assist the local community in restoring the statue to its original place.

Debel is among 55 towns and villages in southern Lebanon currently under Israeli military occupation. The village lies around four miles west of Bint Jbeil, which Israeli forces have encircled in ongoing operations targeting what they describe as a Hezbollah stronghold in the area, CNN reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)