Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI): Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will travel to Switzerland on Tuesday along with several relatives of captives held in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported. He will meet with Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger and World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to Cohen's office.

Cohen will also brief foreign ambassadors on the international effort to release around 240 hostages held by terrorists in Gaza, according to The Times of Israel report.

Also Read | Israel Defense Forces Capture Hamas Parliament Building in Gaza, Film Themselves With Israeli Flags (See Pics).

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Tel Aviv and other parts of Israel to demand a return of at least 239 hostages held by Hamas, The Times of Israel reported.

"With each day the distress grows heavier, knowing of the nights our loved ones are spending in an unknown place and condition," Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin told the crowd, who were present in front of the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and in adjacent streets.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Ex-Hamas Intelligence Chief Khamis Dababash Among Senior Operatives Killed in Gaza, Says IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari.

Rivlin said, "I speak to all world leaders, telling them: Get us information, act in all arenas to free our hostages." Rivlin condemned the International Red Cross for facilitating humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza without demanding access to the hostages.

Activists in Tel Aviv also marked the birthday of Sasha Trupanov, who was kidnapped with his entire family and girlfriend. Trupanov's friends from university, where he finished studying electrical engineering a year ago, stood on stage for a tearful rendition of "Happy Birthday" along with singer Shai Gabso, according to The Times of Israel report.

On October 7, thousands of Hamas terrorists launched an attack on the communities of southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, most of them civilians and kidnapping at least 244 people, of whom one has since been rescued by Israeli forces and four have been set free by Hamas.

The Israeli military on Monday revealed what it called proof that the basement of a Gaza City hospital was used by Hamas to hide arms and possibly hold hostages kidnapped on October 7, The Times of Israel reported.

While addressing a nightly press conference, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said, "Hamas hides in hospitals. Today, we will expose this to the world." Speaking in English, Hagari presented evidence showing Hamas weapons being stored underneath Rantisi Children's Hospital in Gaza and rooms appearing to be used to hold hostages.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said that the IDF forces found a room beneath the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza, where Israeli hostages are believed to have been held.

Taking to X, IDF stated, "Beneath the Rantisi Hospital in Gaza, IDF forces found a room where Israeli hostages are believed to have been held. The calendar found in the room marked the days since October 7 Massacre with the title "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood", Hamas' name for their horrific attack on Israel."

In another post shared on X, IDF wrote, "Not only does a terrorist tunnel appear to lead from a Hamas terrorist's house to the Rantisi hospital, they are also right next to a school and a @UNbuilding. Hamas exploits the people of Gaza." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)