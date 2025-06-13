Jerusalem, Jun 13 (AP) An Israeli military official says that his country targeted Iranian nuclear sites, without identifying them.

The official spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing operation, which is also targeting military sites.

Air-raid sirens preventatively rang out in Israel.

Israel attacked Iran's capital early on Friday, with explosions booming across Tehran.

The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme. The Board of Governors at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the first time in 20 years on Thursday censured Iran over it not working with its inspectors. Iran immediately announced it would establish a third enrichment site in the country and swap out some centrifuges for more-advanced ones.

Israel for years has warned it will not allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon, something Tehran insists it does not want -- though officials there have repeatedly warned it could. The US has been preparing for something to happen, already pulling some diplomats from Iraq's capital and offering voluntary evacuations for the families of US troops in the wider Middle East.

People in Tehran awoke to the sound of the blast. State television acknowledged the blast.

It was not immediately clear what had been hit, though smoke could be seen rising from Chitgar, a neighbourhood in western Tehran.

Benchmark Brent crude spiked on the attack, rising over 2 per cent.

The White House did not have an immediate comment on Thursday night.

As the explosions in Tehran started, President Donald Trump was on the lawn of the White House mingling with members of Congress. It was unclear if he had been informed but the president continued shaking hands and posing for pictures for several minutes. (AP)

