Tel Aviv [Israel], February 2 (ANI/TPS): Shareholders of the Israeli bio-pharmaceutical startup, Kadimastem Ltd. approved the company's merger with the Swiss bio-pharmaceutical company NLS Limited on Thursday.

Founded in 2009 and based in Ness Ziona, Kadmimastem is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, developing "off-the-shelf," allogeneic, proprietary cell products based on its technology platform for the expansion and differentiation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells (hESCs) into functional cells.

The Zurich-based NLS focuses on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. Its shareholders are due to meet to approve the merger. (ANI/TPS)

