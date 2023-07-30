Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched C56 (PSLV-C56) with seven co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on Sunday.

The launch took place at 6.30 am today.

Also Read | The ‘dangerous’ Feminists Behind a Lebanese Media Outlet.

"PSLV-C56/ DS-SAR Mission: The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits. Thanks to @NSIL_Indiaand Singapore, for the contract," tweeted ISRO.

This PSLV flight marks the 58th overall and the 17th using the Core Alone configuration. The upper stage of the rocket would be placed in lower orbit after injecting all the satellites to assure its shorter orbital life.

Also Read | Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council Approves 28 Projects Worth Billions of Dollars to Gulf Countries for Investment.

The PSLV-C56, according to ISRO was launched from the First Launch Pad (FLP) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC), Sriharikota.

PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR is the Dedicated Commercial Mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission. In addition to this, there are six co-passenger customer satellites also belonging to Singapore. All satellites would be injected into a 535 km circular with 5 orbital inclination, stated a release from ISRO.

DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.

ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers. DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and is capable of imaging at 1m resolution at full polarimetry, ISRO said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)