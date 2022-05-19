Milan, May 19 (AP) An Italian tugboat with six people aboard capsized and sank in the Adriatic Sea, leaving five crew members missing, Italian authorities said Thursday.

The Coast Guard and other authorities were searching for four Italians and one Tunisian sailor. Authorities said the search was complicated by high winds.

Also Read | Shanghai Likely To Resume Cross-District Public Transport From May 22, Days After Strict COVID-19 Lockdown.

Just the captain survived, rescued from the sea by a Croatian boat that was in the area.

The tugboat, Franco P, alerted port authorities Wednesday night that it was sinking about 50 miles off the coast of the southern Italian city of Bari as it was pulling a pontoon from the Italian ports of Ancona to Dures.

Also Read | Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Assures Parliament of Sufficient Fuel Stocks Till Mid-June 2022.

The pontoon, with 11 people on board, remained adrift and was being rescued.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tugboat to capsize. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)