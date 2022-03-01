Rome [Italy], March 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Italy proposes to take new restrictive measures against Russian oligarchs with assets of more than 10 million euros (USD 11.2 million) by creating an international registry to include all of them, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"Italy is ready for further restrictive measures [against Russia] if they are required. In particular, I suggested taking further targeted measures against the oligarchs. The idea is to create a public international registry of those whose assets exceed 10 million euros," Draghi said in an address.

The Italian government is also considering measures to reduce the country's dependence on Russia, primarily in the field of gas supplies, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

