Rome [Italy], December 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Italy reported on Saturday 19,903 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 1,825,775, according to the country's health authorities.

The health ministry also confirmed 649 new fatalities from the virus over the past day, taking the national death toll to 64,036.

Italy is among the countries hard hit by the pandemic. The country reported its first known COVID-19 case in late February 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

