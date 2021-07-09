Moscow [Russia], July 9 (ANI): Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar on Thursday appreciated Russia's timely support during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India and also for the Sputnik V collaboration.

"Appreciate Russia's timely support during the second wave of the pandemic in India. As also our Sputnik V collaboration," tweeted Jaishankar.

Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is piloting Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, which has partnered with the Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories to supply COVID-19 doses vaccine in India.

Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to Russia. He also met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.

"A productive review of economic cooperation with DPM Yury Borisov, co-chair of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission-TEC (IRIGC-TEC)," added the Minister.

The India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC) is the apex G2G forum for bilateral economic cooperation. IRIGC-TEC is chaired by the External Affairs Minister from the Indian side and Deputy Prime Minister from the Russian side.

Jaishankar also took stock of engagement in trade and investment, connectivity, energy, transport, and Science & Technology.

Meanwhile, he also welcomed Borisov for the upcoming Intergovernmental Committee (IGC) meeting in India.

"Look forward to welcoming him in India for the IGC Meeting at an early date," tweeted Jaishankar.

S Jaishankar on Thursday said the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War.

Speaking on "India-Russia ties in a changing world" at an international institute here in Moscow, Jaishankar said, "There is no doubt the relations between India and Russia have been among the steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War."

On the changes witnessed in the India-Russia bilateral relations, the minister said they have undergone many changes, but the "logic of geopolitics" has remained compelling."But at the end of the day, the logic of geopolitics was so compelling that we barely remember these, even as minor aberrations. The undeniable reality of the exceptional resilience of our ties is surely a phenomenon that is worth analysing," he added.

While lauding the steadiness of the India-Russia ties, the minister also pointed at the paradox relationship. "The paradox is though, that precisely that the relation is so steady, this relationship is sometimes taken for granted. The case for its constant nurturing is as powerful, if not more, than with the more volatile ones," he said.

On a cautious note, the minister added, "If our ties have remained stable, that is not to say that we have remained static." (ANI)

