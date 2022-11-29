New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal and Human Rights Mohammed Mahfud MD and discussed several issues including G20, bilateral cooperation and the Myanmar situation.

"Pleasure to meet the Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Politics, Legal and Human Rights @mohmahfudmd. Discussed G20 follow-up, bilateral cooperation and the Myanmar situation," Jaishankar tweeted.

Top Indonesian minister Mohammed Mahfud MD is in Delhi on the invitation of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation of Ulema. Visiting Ulema from Indonesia are slated to hold talks with their Indian counterparts.

At the India Islamic Cultural Centre event today, the Indonesian minister said religion should be a unifying tool. He was speaking on the role of ulema in fostering interfaith peace and social harmony in India and Indonesia.

"Many times we have witnessed people who use their religion as a doctrine of absolute truth and readily blame others. We have to go out of this and improve. Religion, I think, should be a source of peace, not reason for discord, conflict, or violence," he said.

He added that the purpose is to provide an opportunity for ulama from India and Indonesia, as well as representatives of other faiths in India, to discuss things on how religious leaders could help foster culture of peace and social harmony in an interfaith society.

"Our world is facing difficult challenges, ranging from poverty, climate change, food insecurity, pandemic, corruption, unemployment, armed conflicts, income inequality, human rights abuses, to name but a few. Where are religions when the world fights against all these common concerns? Religion must be part of global solution to address those challenges," he added.

He appreciated National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval for inviting him to come to India with a delegation of Ulama. (ANI)

