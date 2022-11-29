A teacher accused of grooming students for sex worked at two Christchurch schools without declaring accusation and this incident has sent shock waves. Without disclosing the allegations, this math teacher accused of grooming a pupil for sex continued to work at two Christchurch high schools has scared many parents. Tammy Valler, a seventh-form (year 13) student at Morrinsville College in Waikato, is said to have had sexual contact with Alvin Rolfe in 1995. In May 1996, Valler informed the school about the problem. The Teacher Registration Board looked into it in 1997, but no action was taken. The 71-year-old Rolfe refuted the charges. Teacher After Being Fired for Filming XXX OnlyFans Videos in School NOW Banned by the 18+ Site as Well; Reveals Feeling Unsafe in an Emotional Video.

Later, he relocated to Christchurch, where he spent the middle of the 2000s working at Hagley Community College before beginning to teach math at Riccarton High School in February 2016 for four years. In July 2020, Valler filed a fresh complaint with the Teaching Council, and a hearing took place in March 2022. Around the same time, Rolfe was also the target of sexual claims from two other former students. Sex With Student, YIKES! Oklahoma Teacher’s Assistant Arrested for Having Sex With Student; Everything You Need To Know.

Rolfe was accused of significant misbehaviour, but he was acquitted thanks to the legal defence of "double jeopardy" after the Teachers Council informed him in 2004 that it "would not be investigating the matters on your file in the future." According to a statement from Riccarton High School, Rolfe worked as a math teacher from February 2016 to October 2020.

He worked as a day relief teacher from January 2019 to October 2020. To confirm Rolfe's employment at Riccarton High School in July 2020, Valler made contact with the school. She let the school know that she was thinking about filing an official complaint with the Teaching Council. Three months later, Rolfe departed from the institution. "Throughout Mr Rolfe's employment at Riccarton High School there were no concerns raised regarding his conduct," the school said.

