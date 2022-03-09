New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held talks with the Italian Foreign Minister, Luigi Di Maio and reaffirmed that returning to dialogue and diplomacy is important as both the sides discussed Ukraine-Russia war.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "A good discussion today with Italian FM @luigidimaioon the Ukraine situation. Reaffirmed the importance of an early ceasefire and return to dialogue and diplomacy."

Also Read | Ukraine War is A ‘Divine Punishment’ For the West, Says ISIS.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)