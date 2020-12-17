New Delhi [India] December 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday launched economic diplomacy website which will showcase India's economic, sectoral, and state-wise strengths.

Speaking on the occasion, Jaishankar said the website positions a multidimensional and dynamic "Brand India" to the global business community through a specific focus on government's Ease of Doing Business initiatives, policy reforms and incentives aimed at attracting foreign investment.

He said in line with PM's vision of doubling farmers' income by 2022, the website highlights opportunities for the country's agriculture exports abroad.

He said the Ministry of External Affairs, through its missions, plays important role in providing inputs to APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), Commerce Ministry and Agriculture Ministry.

M Angamuthu, Chairman of APEDA, said the authority will be a great beneficiary of the initiative.

"The role of MEA in promoting India's agriculture exports is tremendous and we are working as a team, and to increase agri-export around USD 60 billion. We intend to promote organic products," he said.

Angamuthu said India has a great scope in terms of medicines, spices, essentials oils, nutraceuticals and millets. "We have a very good potential market for these products," he said.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also tweeted about the launch of the website by the minister.

"The website will showcase India's economic, sectoral, and state-wise strengths that make for an attractive economic partnership," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

