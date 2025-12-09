A general view of the skyline of Jakarta, the capital city of Indonesia (Photo/Reuters)

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 9 (ANI): Jakarta has officially emerged as the world's largest urban area in 2025, a development that comes as Indonesia secures full membership in BRICS, signalling a significant realignment in the global economic landscape.

The dual milestones underscore Southeast Asia's expanding influence, with Jakarta at the centre of a rapidly growing, digitally driven regional economy, as reported by TV BRICS.

Also Read | IndiGo Is Back on Its Feet, Says CEO Pieter Elbers After Days of Widespread Flight Cancellations and Delays.

The capital of Indonesia surpassed Tokyo as the world's most populous city after the United Nations overhauled its urban population measurement.

The insights were detailed in a recent analysis by Duane Dizon, a noted author on geopolitics and economics, and Alexander Titov, Deputy Secretary General of the International Digital Economies Association (iDEA).

Also Read | What Is Megaquake? Know All About It As Japan Issues Official 'Megaquake' Warning After 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Which Could Trigger Large Tsunamis and Cause Devastation.

As cited by TV BRICS, Long recognised as one of the world's most prominent megacities, Jakarta has served as the nerve centre of Indonesia's economic, cultural, and diplomatic activity.

As the capital of Southeast Asia's largest economy, the city has been at the forefront of major urbanisation studies and international attention. Its diverse communities, expanding infrastructure, and role as a gateway to Indonesia's fast-growing technology and creative industries have positioned Jakarta as a major destination for investors, researchers, and global travellers.

Indonesia's formal accession to BRICS earlier this year has been described as a natural progression for one of the developing world's most dynamic economies.

The move is expected to bolster the nation's long-term priorities, ranging from infrastructure and industrial upgrading to wider trade integration and technology-led growth. For BRICS, Indonesia brings demographic heft, geographic reach into Southeast Asia, and a robust economic trajectory, strengthening the bloc's role in shaping future global growth patterns.

With Indonesia accounting for over 40 per cent of ASEAN's population and projected to build a USD 360-billion digital economy by 2030, Jakarta has evolved into a major innovation hub.

The city hosts more than 2,400 tech startups, boasts over 80 per cent penetration in digital payments among urban residents, and serves as a testbed for fintech, e-commerce, AI-driven governance, and smart-city solutions.

This month, iDEA and the Indonesia Fintech Association (AFTECH) will convene a strategic session titled "ASEAN & BRICS: Setting the New Global Order in Fintech and Digital Finance" as part of National Fintech Month 2025, aiming to enhance digital cooperation between ASEAN and BRICS partners.

Moreover, Jakarta's recognition as the world's largest city, alongside Indonesia's entry into BRICS, marks a landmark moment for the Global South. With rapid urban growth, a rising digital economy, and deeper international partnerships, Indonesia is poised to play an increasingly influential role in shaping global economic trends in the years ahead. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)