Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir People's Justice Front has organised a general meeting at Khanpora Khag area of Budgam district to make arrangements for the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

Muharram commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the son of Hazrat Ali and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

A large number of people from villages of the Khag area participated in a meeting presided by the Chairman JKPJF, Agha Syed Abbas Rizvi.

Speaking at the event, Agha Rizvi highlighted the plight of the Shia Community and said that the administration is making adequate arrangements for the volunteers required during Muharram events.

The participants appealed to the Lieutenant Governor's administration to look into the arrangements for the event.

Muharram signifies an expression of sorrow over the martyrdom of Imam Hussain at the Battle of Karbala that took place over 14 centuries ago.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, reaches a crescendo on 10th day of Muharram, the day when Imam Hussain Ibn Ali, and his followers were martyred in 61 Hijri or 680 CE at Karbala, in present-day Iraq.

The tenth day of Muharram is the Day of Ashura, which to Shia Muslims is part of the mourning of Muharram. Sunni Muslims fast during this day. (ANI)

