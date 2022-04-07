Tokyo [Japan], April 7 (ANI): Japan recognizes India's COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN manufactured by Bharat Biotech with effect from April 10 to further facilitate travel from India to Japan, said the Indian Embassy in Japan on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy wrote, "Government of Japan includes the indigenously developed and manufactured COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN by Bharat Biotech of India, as one of the recognised vaccines for 1st and 2nd dose with effect from 10 April 2022 to further facilitate travel from India to Japan."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida welcomed the Quad Leaders' Summits in March 2022 and September 2021 and renewed their commitment to delivering tangible outcomes on the Quad's positive and constructive agenda, especially on COVID vaccines, critical and emerging technologies, climate action, infrastructure coordination, cybersecurity, space, and education.

They looked forward to advancing Quad cooperation through the next Quad Leaders' Summit in Japan in the coming months.

In late March, the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of collaborative projects between the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region and looked forward to the expansion of such projects to ASEAN, Pacific island countries and others.

Issuing a joint press statement, the two leaders also acknowledged the progress in the ongoing projects in Bangladesh.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also used the opportunity to welcome India's Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative (IPOI) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The main objective of the IPOI is to ensure the safety, security, and stability of the maritime domain. (ANI)

