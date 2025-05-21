Tokyo, May 21 (AP) Japan's agriculture minister said Wednesday that he has submitted his resignation over his inappropriate remark on rice that angered the public.

Taku Eto said Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba accepted the resignation.

Eto came under fire earlier this week after saying that he never had to buy rice thanks to his supporters' gifts, triggering an uproar at a time when consumers are struggling with rice shortage and skyrocketing price. (AP)

