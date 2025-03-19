Tokyo, Mar 19 (AP) Japan has reported its exports grew at an 11.4 per cent annual pace in February while imports declined slightly, leaving a surplus after two straight months of deficits as worries grow about US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes.

The stronger export growth yielded a trade surplus last month after two straight months of deficits, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Japan recorded a trade surplus of 584 billion Yen (USD 3.9 billion) last month. It had a trade deficit of 415 billion Yen the previous year. The surge in exports outpaced a 7 per cent annual increase in January. Exports totalled 9.19 trillion Yen (USD 61 billion), while imports fell 0.7 per cent to 8.61 trillion Yen (USD 57 billion).

In January, imports jumped nearly 17 per cent year-on-year.

Japan's exports have surged in recent months as businesses rushed to send overseas shipments before Trump's tariffs kick in.

Higher US tariffs on steel and aluminum have already started, but the biggest threat to the Japanese economy will come in auto tariffs that are due to take effect next month. Japanese officials have been seeking an exemption from the Trump administration for Japan, an important trading partner and ally of the US.

Japan's exports to the US grew 10.5 per cent in February while imports from the US fell 2.7 per cent, compared to a year earlier, leaving a surplus of 918.8 billion Yen (USD 6.2 billion).

Exports to Asia jumped about 16 per cent from a year earlier while those to Europe fell 4.5 per cent.

A large share of the jump in exports included food, machinery and vehicles.

Imports from the West Asia fell as oil prices declined.

Also Wednesday, Japan's central bank chose, as expected, to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.5 per cent. The central bank has been gradually raising the key rate from below zero to counter rising inflation, but Trump's policies have raised uncertainty over the global economic outlook as well as trade. (AP)

