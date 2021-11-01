Tokyo [Japan], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will resign to take the post of secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), replacing Akira Amari, national media reported on Monday.

Motegi made the announcement after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the ruling party, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Kishida tasked Motegi, who has been foreign minister since September 2019, with reforming the LDP and drawing up a stimulus package to restart the coronavirus-hit economy.

"I think it's important that I make sure we can honour the trust invested in us by the people," the 66-year-old told reporters after accepting the appointment, as quoted by the news agency.

Motegi will officially assume the post on Thursday.

Amari, who has occupied the position since September, asked to resign following his defeat in a single-seat district in Sunday's general election.

Japan's elections to the parliament's lower house saw a total of 1,051 candidates from nine parties compete for parliamentary seats. The LDP in coalition with the Komeito Party won 293 seats out of a total of 465. (ANI/Sputnik)

