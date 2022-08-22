Tokyo, Aug 22 (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recuperates.

Kishida developed a slight fever and cough late on Saturday and a PCR test for the coronavirus was positive, said Noriyuki Shikata, the cabinet secretary for public affairs at the prime minister's office.

“Prime Minister Kishida is isolated inside his residence,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and was scheduled to return to work on Monday. It's not clear where or how he was infected.

Kishida won't go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will participate online. He also postponed his trip to the Middle East.

Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated.

Other world leaders including US President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and recovered. (AP)

