Sharjah [UAE], April 17 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, received a number of female diplomats from the United Arab Emirates at Al Badee Palace.

The meeting was organised by the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah to enrich cultural exchange, strengthen international diplomatic relations, and showcase the emirate's experience in empowering women in society and building an influential and sustainable social and humanitarian system.

During the meeting, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi spoke about her experience in embarking on a development journey that complements the government's efforts in developing society and consolidating societal and family values.

Al Qasimi spoke about her experience in establishing girls' clubs that embrace women and their children, as well as institutions that promote social values within families and society, and charitable organisations that have extended bridges of benevolence to various parts of the world. This stemmed from a profound humanitarian vision that believes that true empowerment begins with providing a safe environment and a dignified space for every individual, especially women, to contribute fully to the advancement of society.

During her speech, Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi said, "In Sharjah, we did not wait for change; rather, we took the initiative to become its creators. We did not want culture to be merely a slogan, but rather a living practice seen in generations of eloquent, affable, leadership-oriented, and aware people. From a small space for women and children, it has evolved into an integrated government system of community institutions that carry profound messages of empowerment, care, and the establishment of national identity. We live today in an era of rapid knowledge, and the new generation needs someone to guide them, not to indoctrinate them, but to inspire them to think, research, and reflect on the pursuit of knowledge and to draw on information from various available sources."

She also spoke about the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to deepen culture as a distinctive identity for the emirate throughout its long history.

The rich history of all seven emirates predates the union by hundreds of years, and it was imperative that this history be documented today so that future generations can learn about what their ancestors went through, enabling them to live in a safe environment that supports their skills and builds their minds and personalities so they can continue building their nation along the same path.

Ambassadors expressed their great appreciation for the opportunity to meet the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, as she represents a sublime example of community and humanitarian leadership, establishing a living model for a government that puts people first, wherever they may be and under all circumstances.

Female diplomats also expressed their happiness at hearing about Sharjah's experience in building a cultural identity that has become deeply rooted in the emirate and society as a whole.

The meeting was attended by Sajida Shawwa, Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA); Valentina Bernasconi, Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation in the UAE; and the ambassadors of Ireland, Malta, Latvia, Estonia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Slovenia, and Cyprus.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of the Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, and a number of female directors of community institutions chaired by Sheikha Jawaher. (ANI/WAM)

