Washington [US] December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell faces decades in prison after a New York jury found her guilty on five of six charges related to sex trafficking of underage girls, the New York Times reported.

Maxwell was found guilty on Wednesday on five charges including conspiracy to entice minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual activity, transporting a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, and sex trafficking of a minor.

Maxwell, daughter of late newspaper publisher Robert Maxwell, was arrested on July 2 on federal charges related to her procuring of young girls alongside Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in a New York detention centre while awaiting trial in August 2019 for illegal sex acts and lying to US federal investigators.

"A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable - facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein. The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls - now grown women - who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today's result, possible," US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the verdict.

Maxwell faces decades in prison for the convictions, the harshest of which - sex trafficking of minors - carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. (ANI/Sputnik)

