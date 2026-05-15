World News | JSMM Accuses Pakistan of Enforced Disappearances and Torture of Sindhi Activists

Frankfurt [Germany], May 15 (ANI): The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), led by chairman Shafi Burfat, has accused the Pakistani state and its military establishment of carrying out systematic repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of Sindhi political activists.

In a strongly worded statement, addressed to the United Nations, international human rights organisations, the European Union, and democratic governments worldwide, JSMM alleged that Sindh has been subjected to political and economic exploitation since the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

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JSMM claimed that Sindh, despite possessing a distinct historical identity, culture, and language, was reduced to a colony under what it described as Punjabi military domination.

The statement described Pakistan as a "military-religious fascist state" accused of suppressing democratic freedoms, silencing nationalist movements, and targeting minority nations, including Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and Saraikis. JSMM further alleged that Pakistan's intelligence agencies, particularly the ISI, have operated secret detention centres where political workers are allegedly tortured and held without trial.

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According to the appeal, several JSMM leaders and activists, including central coordination secretary Roheel Laghari, Ejaz Gaho, Surveech Sargani, Pathan Khan Zehrani, and Surveech Nohani, have allegedly been forcibly disappeared by security agencies. The organisation claimed that many activists have later been found dead, with their mutilated bodies dumped in remote areas across Sindh.

JSMM also accused the state of harassing families of political activists through repeated raids and intimidation tactics. It cited a recent raid on the residence of slain JSMM leader Sarai Qurban Khuhawar as an example of continued state pressure against nationalist voices.

The organisation argued that Sindh, home to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, is facing threats to its national identity and political existence under what it termed colonial occupation by the Pakistani establishment. It maintained that activists campaigning for control over Sindh's resources, language, and political rights are being systematically targeted.

JSMM urged the international community to intervene and pressure Pakistan to release all forcibly disappeared political prisoners. It also demanded an independent international investigation into alleged human rights violations, enforced disappearances, torture, and political repression in Sindh. (ANI)

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