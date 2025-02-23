Los Angeles, Feb 23 (AP) Former Vice President Kamala Harris stepped on the NAACP Image Awards stage Saturday night with a sobering message, calling the civil right's organisation a pillar of the Black community and urging people to stay resilient and hold onto their faith during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

“While we have no illusions about what we are up against in this chapter in our American story, this chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies the oval office nor by the wealthiest among us,” Harris said after receiving the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People's Chairman's Award. “The American story will be written by you. Written by us. By we the people.”

The 56th annual Image Awards kicked off Saturday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in the Los Angeles area.

Harris, defeated by Trump in last year's presidential election, was the first woman and the first person of colour to serve as vice president. She had previously been a US senator from California and the state's attorney general.

In her first major public appearance since leaving office, Harris did not reference her election loss or Trump's actions since entering the Oval Office, although Trump mocked her earlier in the day at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Harris spoke about eternal vigilance, the price of liberty, staying alert, seeking the truth and America's future.

“Some see the flames on our horizons, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask What do we do now?'” Harris said. “But we know exactly what to do, because we have done it before. And we will do it again. We use our power. We organize, mobilize. We educate. We advocate. Our power has never come from having an easy path.”

Other winners of the Chairman's prize have included former President Barack Obama, the late Rep. John Lewis and the late actor Ruby Dee.

Awards recognize LA residents impacted by wildfires

Image Awards host Deon Cole honoured residents of the nearby Altadena neighbourhood who were affected by a recent Los Angeles-area wildfire.

Cole then shifted tone and brightened the mood with a comedic prayer for Kanye West's wife to find more clothes after her barely-there Grammys look and for Shannon Sharpe to finally size up his T-shirts.

The opening act was a lead-up to the evening's first award: Queen Latifah as best actress in a drama series, for her role in “The Equalizer.”

The ceremony took place in Pasadena, just south of the Altadena area, and video of last month's fire devastation played before actor Morris Chestnut took the stage.

“Homes were lost, stores destroyed, countless lives shattered and over two dozens souls gone forever,” said Chestnut, a Los Angeles native who referenced impacted areas such as Altadena, the Pacific Palisades and Malibu. He said 22 Altadena residents attended the show, panning towards them as many in the audience stood up and applauded.

“But what was not lost is the spirit of our community,” Chestnut said.

NAACP Hall of Fame

Harris was honoured during the ceremony along with the Wayans family - Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. - whose impact on film, TV, sketch and stand-up comedy has shaped Hollywood on and off screen, were each being recognized.

Some of their credits include the sketch comedy series “In Living Colour,” created by Keenan Ivory Wayans in 1990, and Damon Wayans' starring role in the 1995 comedy “Major Payne.”

Keenan Ivory Wayans also directed the 2000 slasher spoof “Scary Movie,” written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who also wrote and starred in “White Chicks” in 2004. Father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. currently co-star in the CBS sitcom “Poppa's House.”

Damon Wayans Jr. has acted in two of the most critically acclaimed comedies in recent years: “Happy Endings” and “New Girl.” Kim Wayans, a comedian, actor and director, also received praise for her work in the 2011 drama “Pariah.”

“Poppa's House” was nominated for an NAACP Award, as were Damon Wayons and Damon Wayons Jr. for their acting on the show. Marlon Wayans' guest appearance on Peacock's “Bel-Air” was also up for an award.

Entertainer of the year

The top nominees for the coveted honour included Kendrick Lamar, Cynthia Erivo, Keke Palmer, Kevin Hart and Shannon Sharpe.

Lamar won over the masses for his rap battle with Drake, leading to chart-topping dis tracks including “Not Like Us,” which won him five Grammys. He headlined the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month.

Erivo, who made her presence felt in her Oscar-nominated performance in “Wicked,” will be the host of the upcoming Tony Awards.

Sharpe, an NFL Hall of Famer, became an influential voice in media with his podcast “Club Shay Shay” and “Nightcap,” with Chad Ochocinco Johnson.

Hart showed off his comedic talents during “The Roast of Tom Brady” and starred in “Lift and Borderlands.”

Palmer starred in the buddy comedy “One of Them Days," which debuted No. 1 at the box office last month. She won an Emmy for her hosting efforts on NBC's “Password.”

Other honourees

Dave Chappelle was to be honoured with the president's award for his “thought-provoking humor,” according to Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO.

Chappelle will be the first comedian to receive the honour. Past recipients include Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Usher, Rihanna and John Legend.

DJ D-Nice was to honour music legend the late Quincy Jones, and Grammy winner Ledisi was set to perform alongside the Adam Blackstone Band. (AP)

