Canadian singer and record producer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, has publicly accused her ex-boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of ignoring their child’s urgent ‘medical crisis’. In now-deleted posts on X, formerly Twitter, the 36-year-old artiste expressed her frustration over Musk’s lack of response, writing, “Our child will suffer lifelong impairment if he doesn't respond ASAP, so I need him to f***ing respond.” In another post, she further emphasised the urgency, stating, “I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention.” However, Grimes did not specify which of their three children is facing the health crisis. Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Third Child With Grimes Named Techno Mechanicus, Says New Biography.

Grimes and Elon Musk Relationship

Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship has been widely discussed over the years. The pair began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2020. They later had a daughter via surrogacy in 2021, but by September of that year, they announced their ‘semi-separation’. The musician, despite describing Musk as ‘the love of my life’ in March 2022, their relationship remained complex. Reports in September 2023 revealed that they had secretly welcomed a third child, another son, though soon after, Grimes filed a lawsuit in a California court over parental rights. Musk reportedly attempted to keep the legal proceedings private by requesting the documents be sealed. Elon Musk Sued By Canadian Singer Grimes For Not Letting Her See One Of Their Three Children.

Grimes’ Deleted Posts

grimes is deleting her tweets now, but this can't be scrubbed from the internet. people need to be aware what kind of person @elonmusk truly is. how can u make excuses for this? please try, go ahead, I'll wait pic.twitter.com/fYkKBuQtXc — tara (@weirdotara) February 20, 2025

The latest public outcry from Grimes has sparked renewed discussions about Elon Musk’s personal life and parenting responsibilities. While neither Musk nor his representatives have responded to her claims, the singer’s now-deleted posts have raised concerns among fans about their child’s health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 23, 2025 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).