Karachi, Jun 3 (PTI) A Karachi-based media entrepreneur has been arrested after he and his armed bodyguards allegedly assaulted a Hindu man following a minor road accident, police said.

Salman Farooq and his accomplices were arrested late Monday in Karachi after video clips of the man being brutally beaten went viral and caused an outrage on social media.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place on Sunday at Defence Society Ittehad area. Sudhair Dhun Raj had picked up his sister Kalpana, who works at a beauty parlour, and was en route to collect their youngest sibling when his motorcycle grazed Farooq's car.

Farooq and his armed aides brutally thrash Raj, despite his apologies and Kalpana's pleas for mercy.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Saleem, came forward, prompting the police to take action against Farooq, who owns a media production and distribution company.

Initially hesitant to speak out, the siblings, residents of the impoverished Ranchore Lines area, decided to come forward after the FIR was filed based on Saleem's complaint.

The FIR includes charges of issuing death threats, physical assault, harassment of a woman, and verbal abuse.

