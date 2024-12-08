Beirut, Dec 8 (AP) The leader of the largest insurgent group in Syria has prohibited his fighters from getting close to state institutions saying they will remain under the supervision of the country's prime minister at the present time.

Abu Mohammed al-Golani, leader of the jihadi Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, or HTS, also banned his fighters from opening fire in the air in the capital Damascus.

“Public institutions will remain under the supervision of the prime minister until they are officially handed over,” he said in a statement published on his group's social media outlets.

Al-Golani's comments came as Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi Jalali said he is extending his hand to the opposition adding that he wants to guarantee that state institutions function. (AP)

