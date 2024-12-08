Kochi, December 8: In a shocking turn of events, Gulf Bank in Kuwait has been defrauded of nearly INR 700 crore by over 100 nurses from Kerala. The nurses, who were employed with the Ministry of Health in Kuwait, took out large loans and migrated to countries like Canada, Australia, and several European nations without repaying them. The bank uncovered the fraud after noticing delays in loan repayments. Investigations have been launched, and multiple cases have been registered in Kerala.

According to a report by the Gulf News, the nurses, initially trusted by the bank, took out loans ranging from KD 35,000 to KD 45,000. They had previously repaid smaller loans promptly, gaining the bank’s trust. However, as they planned to migrate to better opportunities in Western nations, they abandoned their loan obligations. The fraud became apparent when the Gulf Bank’s efforts to recover the dues were met with numerous delays, eventually leading to the discovery of widespread default. Kuwait Airport Chaos: Indian Travellers Stuck Without Food, Support for Nearly 14 Hours After Bahrain-Manchester Gulf Air Flight GF5 Allegedly Catches Fire After Engine Failure (Watch Videos).

The New Indian Express report revealed that the scale of the fraud involved around 1,425 nurses from Kerala, with many taking advantage of the burgeoning demand for healthcare professionals abroad. As these nurses moved to countries like Canada, the UK, and Australia, they ceased all communications with the bank, leaving their loans unpaid. In some cases, they even purchased luxury properties in Kerala using the loan amounts, further complicating the situation for authorities. Indian Passengers, Stranded at Kuwait Airport Following Technical Snag in Gulf Air Flight GF 005, Finally Depart for Manchester (See Pics).

So far, police in Kerala have registered multiple FIRs against the defaulters, primarily based in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts. Investigations are ongoing, with the police already recording statements from some of the accused. The bank has provided additional details to aid in the probe, and more cases are expected to follow. The police are also looking into the possible involvement of agents who may have facilitated the fraud.

