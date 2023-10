Jerusalem, Oct 28 (AP) Israel launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight.

Israel's defence minister said that “the ground shook in Gaza” and that the war against the Palestinian territory's Hamas rulers had entered a new stage. Gaza residents described the massive overnight bombardment from the sea and the air as the most intense of the 3-week-old Israel-Hamas war.

Other countries, United Nations officials and aid agencies described a dire situation on the ground in Gaza as ambulances left without cellphone or radio service resorted to chasing the sound of artillery fire to local people wounded.

The Palestinian death toll since the war started passed 7,700, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during a surprise incursion by Hamas militants, including at least 310 soldiers, according to the Israeli government. At least 229 hostages were taken into Gaza, and four hostages were released earlier.

Here's what is happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:

UN HUMAN RIGHTS CHIEF: ISRAEL'S MILITARY ACTION TAKES PAIN IN GAZA TO A 'NEW LEVEL'

CAIRO -- The UN human rights chief said Israel's overnight intense air and ground bombardment has taken the crisis in Gaza to “a new level of violence and pain.”

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk's comments came in a statement Saturday as Gaza remained cut off from the outside world following a communication blackout.

He said the communication blackout has added to the misery and suffering of civilians in the Palestinian territory, with ambulances and civil defense teams no longer able to locate the wounded.

The humanitarian and human rights consequences will be devastating and long-lasting,” Turk said. “Given the manner in which military operations have been conducted until now, in the context of the 56-year-old occupation, I am raising alarm about the possibly catastrophic consequences of large-scale ground operations in Gaza and the potential for thousands more civilians to die.”

LONDON DEMONSTRATORS DEMAND A CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have turned out on London's streets for a second straight weekend to demand a cease-fire in Gaza.

Fireworks and red and green flares were lit as huge crowds massed Saturday on the banks of the River Thames.

Mohammed Ullah, an engineer, said he was surprised politicians and governments are “not stopping this genocide against the Gaza people.”

“Yes, it was a crime by Hamas. But at the same time, what the Israelis are doing, this is genocide. And these children should not be killed and murdered and they don't deserve to be treated like this,” Ullah said.

Thousands of others were expected to gather in other UK cities, including Manchester, Bristol and Glasgow.

Demonstrations also took place Saturday in Pakistan and France.

HEAD OF UN PALESTINIAN REFUGEE AGENCY EXPRESSES WORRIES FOR STAFF

JERUSALEM — The chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees wrote a public letter to his staff in Gaza, expressing “immense worry” for their safety amid a near-total communications blackout.

“I am constantly hoping that this hell on earth will soon come to an end and that you and your families are safe,” Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UNRWA agency. “You are the face of humanity during one of its darkest hours.”

He said his staff was working around the clock to secure his entry into the Gaza Strip but that since Israel knocked out communications there he was only able to communicate with some of his staff by satellite phone.

“I am constantly hoping that this hell on earth will soon come to an end,” Lazzarini said in his letter.

ISRAEL REPORTS STRIKING HEZBOLLAH SITES IN LEBANON

JERUSALEM — Israel's military says it is striking Hezbollah military infrastructure in Lebanon.

It said the strikes were ordered Saturday after “several anti-tank missile and mortar shell launches were identified from Lebanese territory toward Israel," including Israeli military posts along the Israel-Lebanon border.

There has been concern that the Israel-Hamas war could expand into Lebanon and northern Israel if Hezbollah decides to join the conflict.

ISRAELI MILITARY AGAIN ADVISES GAZA RESIDENTS TO RELOCATE SOUTH

JERUSALEM — Israel's military once again ordered Palestinians in northern Gaza and Gaza City to move south as its troops expand their ground offensive in the territory.

“This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defense Forces,” Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesperson, said in a video message posted on X. “For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to relocate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.”

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION APPEALS FOR A HUMANITARIAN CEASE-FIRE

CAIRO — The World Health Organization has appealed to “the humanity in all those who have the power to do so to end the fighting now” in Gaza.

In a statement, the UN agency said health workers, patients and civilians have been subjected to a total communications and power blackout amid nighty intense bombardment and ground incursions in Gaza.

“There are more wounded every hour. But ambulances cannot reach them in the communications blackout. Morgues are full. More than half of the dead are women and children,” it said.

“The WHO reiterates its calls for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire and reminds all parties to the conflict to take all precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure,” the statement added.

WHO expressed “grave concerns” about reported bombardment near the Indonesia and Shifa hospitals in the northern half of Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS ISRAELI OFFENSIVE HAS KILLED 377 SINCE FRIDAY NIGHT

BEIRUT — The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said 377 people have been killed since Israel expanded its large ground offensive on Friday evening.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra told reporters Saturday that Israel has “totally paralysed” the health network in Gaza by cutting off internet and cellular service.

“Israel has turned Gaza into pieces of fire,” al-Qedra said, adding that the bombardment is the most intense since Hamas' deadly incursion in southern Israel three weeks ago.

Al-Qedra said the 377 people killed in the past day raises the death total in the Gaza to 7,703 people, including 3,195 children and 1,863 women. He called on people in Gaza to donate blood, requested delivery of all blood types from the International committee of the Red Cross and urged the opening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt to allow medical supplies and fuel to enter and evacuate seriously wounded people.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT DESCRIBES AMBULANCES CHASING SOUND OF ARTILLERY IN GAZA

In Ramallah in the West Bank, the Palestinian health minister said the Gaza situation has grown dire since the bombing that cut off telecommunications to most people, including hospital teams.

“What is happening in Gaza is a genocide,” Mai al-Kailah said at a press conference .

Thousands of people are trapped under the rubble of bombed-out buildings, al-Kailah said, adding that disease is spreading rapidly among the 1.4 million displaced people forced to crowd into shelters with unsanitary conditions due to a lack of water.

With communication networks largely severed, residents had no way of calling ambulances as Israel intensified its bombardment. Palestinian Red Crescent spokesperson Nebal Farsakh said emergency teams teams were chasing the sounds of artillery barrages and airstrikes to search for people in need.

LEADERS OF EGYPT AND TURKIYE CALL FOR HUMANITARIAN AID AND END TO MILITARY ACTION

CAIRO — President Abdel Fattah el-Sisis of Egypt on Saturday urged the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, saying the number of trucks allowed into the besieged territory is far below the needs of Gaza's population.

“The needs are massive,” he said in televised comments.

The Egyptian government was working to deescalate the conflict through talks with the warring parties, including discussions about releasing prisoners and hostages, he said without providing details.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry warned about “gave risks” of a wide-scale Israeli ground invasion, slamming Israel for not respecting the UN General Assembly's resolution on Friday calling for a “humanitarian truce.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Israel to emerge from what he described as its “state of insanity” and end military actions.

“The ever-increasing Israeli bombardments on Gaza, which intensified last night, have targeted women, children and innocent civilians, deepening the humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan wrote in a message posted Saturday on X, formerly Twitter. “Israel must immediately emerge of this state of insanity and stop its attacks.”

Erdogan is scheduled to attend a mass rally organized by his ruling party in Istanbul to show solidarity with Palestinians on Saturday, which he said would be used to "make this call louder and shout that we stand with the Palestinian people against the Israeli oppression.”

HAMAS CALLS ISRAEL'S GROUND INVASION A FAILURE

CAIRO — Hamas has proclaimed Israel's overnight ground incursion to be a failure.

Hamas said in a statement Saturday that its military arm, Qassam Brigades, used anti-tank Kornet rockets and mortar shelling to repel the attack and claimed its fighters inflicted casualties among Israeli troops. The militant group did not provide evidence.

Qassam Brigades said late Friday its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops in the town of Beit Hanoun in northwestern Gaza and in Al-Bureij in central Gaza.

Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, said it fired a barrage of rockets Saturday morning on the Kissufim kibbutz, northwest of the Negev desert.

HOSTAGE FAMILIES TO MEET WITH ISRAELI DEFENCE MINISTER

JERUSALEM — Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said he will meet families of hostages held in Gaza on Sunday.

The families warned Saturday they would begin protesting if Gallant and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not meet with them.

Hundreds of family members of hostages held in Gaza milled around a central square in downtown Tel Aviv Saturday opposite Israel's Defense Ministry wearing shirts saying, "Bring them back,” and emblazoned with the faces of their relatives under the word “kidnapped.”

The families said they want the meeting because of increased apprehension about their loved ones after Israel ramped up attacks on Gaza overnight Friday.

The military's claim it is targeting tunnel infrastructure has prompted fear among the families that military leaders are being cavalier with the lives of the hostages, who are believed to be held inside the tunnels.

“The families feel like they're they're left behind and no one is really caring about them. No one is talking to them. No one is explaining what's going on," said Miki Haimovitz, a former lawmaker acting as a group spokesperson.

ISRAEL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF GROUND OPERATION INTO GAZA

Israel is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armored vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea, the Israeli military spokesperson said Saturday.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said “the forces are still on the ground and are continuing the war.”

Troops previously conducted brief nightly ground incursions before returning to Israel.

Earlier Saturday, the military released videos showing columns of armored vehicles moving slowly in open, sandy areas of Gaza, the first visual confirmation of ground troops. The military said warplanes bombed dozens of Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers.

Journalists inside Gaza who were able to communicate with the outside world said there was intense Israeli bombardment in northern Gaza overnight and early Saturday.

Israel's military also announced Saturday it had struck and killed a top Hamas naval operative, Ratib Abu Tzahiban, who it says orchestrated an attempted naval attack in Israel on Oct. 24. It was unclear if the military was referring to an episode when a group of Hamas divers were repelled after trying to infiltrate Israel on a beach north of Gaza.

WHO, WFP AND DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS LOSE CONTACT WITH TEAMS, AGENCIES SAY

CAIRO — The UN health agency and other aid groups said Saturday they remain unable to communicate with their teams in the besieged Gaza Strip during intense Israeli air and land bombardment.

Tedros Adhanom, head of the World Health Organization, said the blackout has made it “impossible for ambulances to reach the injured.”

“We are still out of touch with our staff and health facilities. I'm worried about their safety,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, said the organization was “extremely worried” about aid workers and civilians in Gaza following the blackout preventing communications its team.

“As conflict rages on, I am extremely worried for the safety of all humanitarian workers and civilians, she said on X. “We are at a tipping point. Humanity must prevail.”

UNWRA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, announced that as of Friday, 58 staff members had been killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza.

Guillemette Thomas, Palestinian territories medical coordinator for Doctors Without Borders, said the aid group had not able to reach its team for more than 12 hours. (AP)

