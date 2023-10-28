Berlin, October 28: To prevent his younger sister from receiving vaccinations, an anti-vaxer choked his mother before shooting two crossbow bolts into her head. Moritz Ruhnke told a German court that he murdered Sandra Ruhnke, 54, as retaliation for giving him vaccines that he felt wrecked his life.

Ruhnke, 21, stated in court that he had known for months that he would kill her and blamed it on "damage" caused by immunisations he had received as a child, such as asthma. The last straw, he alleged, was learning that his younger sibling was scheduled for his own vaccinations. US: Man Kills Wife, Mother-in-Law, Five Children Before Killing Himself in Utah's Enoch City.

She was always dishonest. She was telling me stories. I quickly checked my brother's vaccination record, only to discover that she had him vaccinated again. There was no other option. My guilt weighed heavily on me. I didn't have a choice. I was harmed by the formaldehyde, aluminium, and heavy metal injections, Ruhnke told the court.

He stated that the drastic steps were required to "keep my brother from going through the same ordeal as me." Prosecutors claim Ruhnke strangled his mother with a tied pillowcase before shooting two crossbow bolts into her head at his Thiersheim residence. Then he gave the cops a call. When the police arrived, he allegedly said, "I've just killed my mum." Delhi Shocker: Man Shoots Girlfriend’s Mother Following Argument Over Dog, Absconding.

Judges were informed by Ruhnke that he had an argument with his mother as she was driving him home from his foundry apprenticeship. In reference to the murder, he stated, "I wanted it to happen quickly and painlessly."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2023 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).