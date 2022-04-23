Lviv, Apr 23 (AP) Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy has announced a curfew starting on Orthodox Easter night.

Citing “new intelligence”, Kozytskyy said the curfew would run from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday, and then every day between those hours until further notice.

Also Read | Japan: '19-Ton Kazu 1' Tour Boat With 26 People Aboard Missing After Issuing Distress Call.

“Unfortunately, the enemy doesn't have such a concept as a major religious holiday,” Kozytskyy wrote. “They are so beastly that they don't understand what Easter is.”

Kozytskyy said the church leadership is in support of the decision and that all churches in the region will be postponing their Easter night services until the morning hours. (AP)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 1,084 Bodies Discovered in Kiev Region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)