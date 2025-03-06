Paris, Mar 6 (AP) French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he will confer with European allies on the idea of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia.

Macron made the comments in a televised address to the nation. France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Also Read | Pakistan IED Blast: 4 Killed, 5 Others Injured in Explosion in Balochistan's Market.

Macron described Russia as a “threat to France and Europe," and said he had decided “to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent.”

He said the use of France's nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president.

Also Read | US: Divided Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration's Request To Keep Billions in Foreign Aid Frozen.

Macron also said he hoped to convince US President Donald Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)