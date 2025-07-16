Madrid [Spain], July 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Madrid on Wednesday, leading a high-level delegation as part of his official visit to Spain.

Yadav and his delegation were received at the Madrid Barajas Airport by India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik.

Also Read | India Urges Bangladesh Not to Demolish Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home; Offers Help to Preserve It.

https://x.com/IndiainSpain/status/1945196636919226463

Sharing the pictures of the MP CM's arrival, the Indian embassy wrote, "High-level delegation led by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav arrived in Madrid, Spain today. Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik received the delegation at the Madrid Barajas Airport."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Strikes in Gaza Kill 93 Palestinians, Including Several Families, Health Officials Say.

CM Yadav concluded his three-day visit to the UAE on Tuesday. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

During his three-day visit to the UAE, Yadav held several meetings for potential future collaborations, including a significant meeting with senior officials from DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), as well as meetings with e& (formerly Etisalat), the Director of LuLu Group International, Salim MA, and the Tata Group.

MP CM also met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

In a post on X, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Al Zeyoudi, highlighted the potential for enhanced cooperation in high-value sectors during his meeting with the MP CM on Monday.

"The UAE enjoys productive trade and investment ties with every state in India. Today, I met Dr Mohan Yadav, CM Madhya Pradesh, to explore how we can strengthen cooperation in high-value sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and logistics," he stated in a post on X.

The Madhya Pradesh CM, following his meeting with Al Zeyoudi, stated that both of them discussed the investment opportunities in the state under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and I2U2 collaboration and stated that MP offers a suitable industrial base, policy support and necessary infrastructure for the UAE's investment in various sectors like textiles, pharma, smart manufacturing, renewable energy, and food processing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)