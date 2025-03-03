Mannheim (Germany), Mar 3 (AP) Police in the western German city of Mannheim have asked the public to stay away from the downtown area and keep inside their homes.

Mannheim is a city of about 300,000 people located south of Frankfurt.

Police would not disclose what prompted the large law enforcement presence in the city centre. (AP)

