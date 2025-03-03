New Delhi, March 3: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday, expressed gratitude to the US for the support it has extended during the ongoing war against Russia. In a video message posted on X, Zelensky acknowledged the "importance" of the US in Ukraine's fight, stating, "Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we've received from the United States."

Zelensky's comments came two days after a tense encounter at the White House, where US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticised him for not expressing enough gratitude towards America and for rejecting their proposed terms for a truce in the conflict. ‘Volodymyr Zelensky Should Apologise’, Says US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Following His Meeting With Donald Trump in Oval Office.

Addressing these concerns in his video post, Zelensky emphasised the unity and support Ukraine has received from Europe. "As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate," he said, reiterating that Ukraine's goal is peace, not an "endless war," and stressing the need for "real security guarantees." "Everyone is united on the main issue, for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe, the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Turkey," he added.

Furthermore, Zelensky reflected on the resilience of the Ukrainian people, acknowledging the ongoing international efforts to preserve the country's independence. "There has not been a day when we haven't felt gratitude. It's gratitude for the preservation of our independence, our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us, and for their own security," he said. ‘Stand With Ukraine’: Leaders Worldwide Back Ukraine’s Fight After Donald Trump-Volodymyr Zelensky Oval Office Clash.

Zelensky's video post follows his attendance at a key summit in London, where leaders from various countries, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, gathered to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The summit marked a show of solidarity from the international community since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

