Kuala [Lumpur], October 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 659 new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the national total to 31,548.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press briefing that one of the new cases is imported and 658 more are local transmissions.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the death toll at 249.

Another 1,000 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 21,248, or 67.4 per cent of all cases.

Of the remaining 10,051 active cases, 83 are being held in intensive care, 19 of whom are in need of assisted breathing.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised speech that his administration is working to contain the recent spike of new cases in the country, as nearly 20,000 positive cases have been recorded in the past month compared to 10,576 in the previous six months. (ANI/Xinhua)

