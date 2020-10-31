New Delhi, October 31: An Indian-origin woman and her two children were found brutally murdered at their residence in an Ireland suburb. The gruesome murder was reported in Llewellyn Court of Ballinteer suburb, located roughly 12 km away from capital Dublin. An investigation has been launched to nab the killers and ascertain the motive behind the crime. Ireland Man Spotted Smashing Bottles of Wine and Whiskey in Tesco Store After He Was Asked to Wear Mask.

The deceased were identified as 37-year-old Seema Banu Syed, and her two kids - 6-year-old son Faizan Syed and 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza. Seema's husband Sameer Syed was reportedly out of the town when the murder took place.

A preliminary probe launched by the Ballinteer police suggested that the trio were choked to death. While the body of kids were found in one room, the corpse of their mother was recovered from the next bedroom.

The family, which originally hails from Mysuru town of India's Karnataka, had shifted to Dubai years ago. They moved to Ireland in February this year, after Sameer was selected for a new job.

Indian Embassy Issues Statement on Sorrowful Demise

On the death of Seema and her two children, the authorities in Ballinteer expressed grief. Ballinteer Educate Together, the school where the deceased children were studying, issued a statement to mourn the demise.

“We are deeply saddened by these devastating events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the children’s family and friends,” said Orlaith Curran, principle of the institute. "They will both be greatly missed by all who knew them. Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated," she added.

