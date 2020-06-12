World News | Maldives Allows People out During Daytime

Male (Maldives), Jun 12 (AP) The Maldives will further relax coronavirus restrictions from Monday, allowing people to leave their homes during daytime.

The Indian Ocean archipelago known for high-end resorts has reported 1,976 cases and eight deaths.

Also Read | Night Curfew | MHA Writes to States and UTs Asking Them to Allow Movement of Goods Trucks Between 9 PM-5 AM: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

So far, the government had issued three passes per family, each for two hours of outgoing every week. The relaxed rules allow people to go out without permits from 5 a.m to 10 p.m.

Parks, public spaces and shops will reopen while restaurants can only deliver food.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine: As Per Moderna Estimate, Less Than 13% of Global Population Can be Vaccinated by 2021-End.

The government plans to reopen for international travel as well as schools, offices, mosques and dine-in restaurants next month. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)