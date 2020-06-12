Washington, June 12: Moderna Inc, the pharmaceutical company based in the United States is backed by several experts to emerge as first in the world with most credible vaccine against COVID-19. An estimate released by the company on Thursday said it may produce 500 million doses by the onset of next year, and may scale it upto to 1 billion doses by 2021-end. TB and Polio Vaccines Being Considered to Fight COVID-19.

The estimate released by Moderna reveals the limitation of vaccination drive to prevent coronavirus. Even in case of an equitable distribution of vaccine among all classes and stratas, a large size - which is likely to comprise of the disadvantaged and underprivileged sections - would be left out, claim experts.

Geo-politics is likely to play a key role, as it remains intriguing to watch out whether the American regime which has turned increasing conservative over the last four years would agree on sharing the vaccine doses with allies before vaccinating its entire populace.

Considering that the global population is 7.8 billion, a release of 1 billion doses - under the best case scenario - would effectively vaccinate less than 13 (12.85) percent of the global population.

Apart from the limitation in numbers, the observation of Food and Drug Administrator (FDA) on the possible side-effects and adverse reactions of the vaccine is yet to be recorded. The drug regulator would scrutinise the vaccine in Autumn, after Moderna completes the final tests.

The last phase of trials would begin in July, the company said, adding that volunteers from all age groups would be roped in for the human tests. The trials would also be conducted in Brazil apart from the US. The former is the second-most affected countries in the world, with the infection rate moving faster than the United States.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).