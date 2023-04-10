Honolulu, April 10: A surfer was in serious condition after being bitten in the leg by a shark Sunday morning off Honolulu, authorities said. The 58-year-old man was attacked shortly before 7 am (local time) near Kewalo Basin, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Food Blogger in China Who Illegally Purchased and Ate A Great White Shark Has Been Fined $18,500; View Post and Video.

Paramedics responded and "administered life-saving treatment to a patient who was surfing and suffered shark bite to right leg," EMS said in a statement.

The surfer was not identified. Great White Shark Washed Up on a Beach in North Carolina? Here's the Fact Check Behind Viral Social Media Post.

"Honolulu Ocean Safety will continue to patrol the waters off of Kewalo Basin and Ala Moana after this morning's shark bite. Lifeguards posted signs in the area," EMS spokesperson Shayne Enright said in an email to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)