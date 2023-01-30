A woman in China broke wildlife protection laws after she purchased a great white shark and later ate it. The food blogger Jin, who goes by Tizi in her videos, posted a video in July last year which showed her illegally buying and then consuming the shark, which received a lot of backlash online. The great white shark has been classified as a vulnerable species whose population has declined. This clip had gone viral in China around that time, with many people raising issues of animal cruelty. Authorities have now confirmed that she was fined 125,000 yuan (RM78,543 or US$18,500) for this act. Know more about this incident here and watch the video below. Tiger Shark Swims Dangerously Close to Beachgoers in West Australia (Watch Video).

Food Blogger In China Fined $18,500

A food blogger in China is fined $18,500 after she posted a video showing her illegally buying and eating a great white shark https://t.co/BRBoT00QjO — Bloomberg (@business) January 30, 2023

Get Images From The Deleted Viral Video Here

