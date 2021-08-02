New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Manpreet Vohra, presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Nauru, with residence in Canberra, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

"Shri Manpreet Vohra (IFS:1988), presently High Commissioner of India to Australia, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Nauru, with residence in Canberra," MEA said in a release.

According to MEA, Ambassador Manpreet Vohra arrived in Canberra on April 25, 2021, to assume his assignment as High Commissioner of India to Australia.

Ambassador Vohra joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1988. He was Ambassador of India to Mexico and High Commissioner to Belize (2019-21), Ambassador to Afghanistan (2016-18) and Ambassador to Peru and Bolivia (2011-15).

Earlier, he was Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan (2007-09) and in Nairobi (2005-07) where he was also Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Environment Programme and UN-Habitat.

Prior to this, he served in various capacities at the Indian Missions in Hong Kong, China, Mongolia and the United Kingdom. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)