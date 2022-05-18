Frankfort (KY), May 18 (AP) Charles Booker has won the Democratic primary election for the US Senate in his bid to stop a decadeslong winning streak by Kentucky Republicans.

Booker defeated three opponents in the Democratic primary. He will challenge Republican US Senator Rand Paul in the November election.

The fall campaign will feature sharply contrasting agendas. Paul promotes limited government while Booker supports sweeping health care and anti-poverty programmes.

The Bluegrass State hasn't elected a Democrat to the Senate since Wendell Ford in 1992.

Booker is back with his “hood to the holler” campaign agenda after narrowly losing the Democratic Senate primary two years ago.

He promotes social programmes such as Medicare for All and a basic universal income. Booker says such proposals would uplift people across the Bluegrass State, including poor urban neighbourhoods and struggling Appalachian towns. (AP)

