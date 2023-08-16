Balochistan [India], August 16 (ANI): Balochistan's Chief Minister, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, and the Leader of the Opposition, Malik Sikandar have decided to propose Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki for the post of interim chief minister of Pakistan's province, Geo News reported citing sources.

Earlier, Domki called on the caretaker Prime Minister at the Prime Minsiter's Office along with Jam Kamal.

Born on October 13, 1972, Domki is the son of former senator Mir Hazor Bakhsh Domki, who remained a senator from 1975 to 1977, according to Samaa English.

He completed his Masters in Sociology from Allama Iqbal University (AIOU) Islamabad. Ali Mardan served as Tehsil Nazim Lahri and District Nazim Sabi.

Earlier, opposition leader Malik Sikandar held discussions with Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo but a decision on the appointment could not be reached.

This development came after Balochistan's Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar dissolved the provincial assembly on the chief minister's advice, Geo News reported.

"As advised by Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, the Chief Minister of Balochistan and in the exercise of the powers conferred upon me under Article 112(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, I, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Governor Balochistan hereby dissolve the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, this 12th day of August 2023 at 5 pm," said the notification issued by the Governor House.

After the dissolution of the assembly, the provincial cabinet also stands dissolved.

Meanwhile, The Sindh Assembly in Pakistan was dissolved on Friday as the province's Governor Kamran Tessori signed and gave approval to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s summary for the dissolution of the provincial legislature, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The dissolution of the Sindh Assembly came just days before the completion of the Sindh Assembly's five-year tenure, which began on August 13, 2018. (ANI)

